Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    WPL: Chandigarh medium-pacer gets emerging player of the tournament award

    Nandani narrowly missed out on the Purple Cap despite finishing as the joint highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets, alongside New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 9:00 AM IST
    By Shalini Gupta, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Chandigarh medium-pacer Nandani Sharma made a memorable impact in her maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) season with Delhi Capitals, clinching the Emerging Player of the Tournament award and emerging as one of the standout performers of the competition.

    Chandigarh medium-pacer Nandani Sharma. (HT)
    Chandigarh medium-pacer Nandani Sharma. (HT)

    Nandani narrowly missed out on the Purple Cap despite finishing as the joint highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets, alongside New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants. While Devine achieved the tally in nine matches, Nandani reached the milestone in ten games. The WPL season concluded on Thursday evening in Vadodara, with Royal Challengers Bangalore defeating Delhi Capitals in the final.

    The 24-year-old shot to prominence in her second WPL outing against Gujarat Giants, where she claimed a sensational five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. In doing so, Nandani became the second Indian to register a WPL hat-trick and the first uncapped player to take a five-for in the league’s history. She capped off her impressive campaign by dismissing Richa Ghosh in the final against RCB.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/WPL: Chandigarh Medium-pacer Gets Emerging Player Of The Tournament Award
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes