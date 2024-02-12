Wrestler Boora, ex-minister, former Haryana dy speaker join BJP

Former minister Krishan Murti Hooda, ex-deputy speaker Azaad Mohammad, international wrestler Saweety Boora and her husband Deepak Niwas Hooda, who is a former captain of Indian Kabaddi team, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Monday. International boxer Sweety Boora and her husband and Indian Kabbaddi team's former captain Deepak Hooda join BJP in presence of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Rohtak on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing the gathering, Krishan Murti, who is arch-rival of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said he had quit the Congress as he was feeling humiliated there and the party is being run by the father-son duo (referring to Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender).

“My family had defeated Hooda’s grandfather Matu Ram and now, Deepender will again face defeat from the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat. I urge chief minister Khattar to disburse cash award payment to nearly 15,000 sportspersons and make a new running track at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Rohtak,” he added.

Saweety Boora, who had organised former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s programme in Hisar after she won the gold medal in the world wrestling championship last year, said she joined the BJP after being inspired from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s work.

While addressing the people, Khattar said the state government has identified poor families through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

“Our government has transformed the old systems in the state. Powers have been delegated to various departments to carry out public welfare works in a timely manner, and a transparent system. The state government is working with the motto of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’ to ensure the holistic development of the state,” he added.

He further said he has donated his ancestral home to create an e-library for the society, and he has also donated one acre of land out of his three-acre share. “The government has established 1,000 e-libraries in the state, and more e-libraries are being set up in every village to facilitate the youth. The state government’s policy of providing jobs based on merit has instilled confidence in the youth for education,” he added.

He said India will emerge as the world’s third-largest economic power in the next five years under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

“Before 2014, there were various illegal practices going on under the names of CLU (change of land use) and licences in Haryana. Now, the rights to all these have been handed over to the respective departments.

The chief minister later met former Aam Aadmi party state chief Naveen Jaihind, who handed him over a memorandum to fill a recruitment drive of 50,000 youths before state polls and other demands. He assured him of fulfilling issues raised by him.