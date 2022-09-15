Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Yamunanagar| 11-year-old boy gets shrapnel injuries during attack on murder accused

Yamunanagar| 11-year-old boy gets shrapnel injuries during attack on murder accused

Updated on Sep 15, 2022 03:10 AM IST

The actual target, Mukesh Rana alias Manni, however, managed to escape unhurt. The boy has been admitted to a private hospital in Yamunanagar with injuries near his ankle. Mukesh is a murder accused and had recently been let off on bail. It is suspected that the attack on him was a fallout of his release from jail.

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

An 11-year-old boy received shrapnel injuries after three men opened fire at a man in Yamunanagar’s Pansari Bazaar on Tuesday night.

The actual target, Mukesh Rana alias Manni, however, managed to escape unhurt. The boy has been admitted to a private hospital with injuries near his ankle. Mukesh is a murder accused and had recently been let off on bail. It is suspected that the attack on him was a fallout of his release from jail.

Mukesh told the police that he was in the market when three men, on a bike, started following him.

“I heard some gunshots and on turning around, I saw the men with a country-made pistol. I immediately left my Activa and fled to save my life. I ran towards market, however, the men continued chasing me. I gave them the slip by entering a shop,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police, Yamunanagar-2, Pramod Kumar said two of the accused have been identified as Saurabh alias Manga and Deepak Saini.

Mukesh is an accused in the murder of Intiaz, the father of a friend of the one of the assailants.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the three assailants at the Jagadhri City police station.

Thursday, September 15, 2022
