Yamunanagar: Auto-driver drowns while saving minor

The girl was saved by the locals, while the auto driver drowned in Yamunanagar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

An auto driver from Rupnagar drowned after he jumped into a river to save a 15-year-old girl in Yamunanagar’s Baadhi Majra village on Wednesday, police said.

As per sources, the girl had jumped into the river, after which two locals standing near the spot and the auto-driver, who was crossing the area, also jumped in, said inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer of Yamunanagar sadar police station.

“The girl was saved by the locals, while the auto driver drowned. The girl was handed over to her family. We are yet to identify the man and a search operation is being carried out by divers to find him,” he added.

Story Saved
Thursday, October 07, 2021
