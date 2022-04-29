Yet another attack on SAD worker in Dayalpura village in Samrala
Strap: Second such attack in a week
Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on the house of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker in Dayalpura village, Samrala, on Wednesday night. This is the second time an Akali worker has been attacked in the village this week.
The intended victim, Sandeep Singh, said he was awoken by the sound of gunshots being fired. “I realised that my house was under fire. While nobody was hurt, my main gate and car had been damaged.At least, eight to nine bullets were fired.”
CCTV cameras show two-bike borne men stopping outside the SAD worker’s house at around 2pm. One of the men walked towards the house and fired bullets, while the other stayed seated on his bike.
Incidentally, the firing took place near the house of Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Samrala Jagtar Singh Dayalpura. An attempt to murder case has been lodged against unidentified accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Slamming law and order under the AAP regime, SAD, Samrala, in-charge Paramjit Singh Dhillon said, “Under the AAP government, murders, robberies and rapes have become a routine affair. This is the second such incident this week when a SAD worker has been targeted.”
He also issued a one week ultimatum to the police, adding that the SAD would stage a protest if the accusedwere not arrested in the stipulated period.
On April 20, unidentified assailants had opened fire on the house of Parminder Singh Gosal, the president of the kisan wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Samrala, while the previous day a gang had opened fire on a farmer in Samrala for not allowing their car to overtake.
Inspector Surinder Singh, Samrala police station SHO, said several teams have been formed to arrest the accused. “The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the assailants. The same gang is suspected to behind both the incidents,”he said.
Punjab govt dissolves 20 welfare boards, to be reconstituted soon
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Thursday dissolved 20 welfare boards, including Dalit Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board and Kamboj Welfare Board, with immediate effect, paving the way for their reconstitution. These boards set up for the welfare of various communities will be reconstituted soon with the appointment of new office-bearers, persons familiar with the development said.
B’luru school denies unauthorised Bible lessons, says 75% kids Christian
A day after the education department ordered a probe against Bengaluru's Clarence School over allegations of unauthorised Bible lessons, the school authorities have said that they have not violated the law and their legal team will respond to the notice issued by the block education officer. The school categorically denied the allegation that non-Christian students were forced to learn the Bible and stated that only moral science lessons based on the Bible were imparted.
Punjab speaker orders probe into assembly staff recruitment during Cong rule
Chandigarh : Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government. Legal and legislative affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains, who alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the state assembly staff during the previous government, in his signed two-page letter to the speaker, said that 170 persons were recruited between 2017 and 2022, alleging favouritism in several appointments. Former speaker Rana KP Singh did not respond to calls. He, however, told a television channel that the charges were “totally baseless”.
Chandigarh resident held for threatening man with weapons, torching bike
Police have arrested a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, for threatening a man belonging to the same locality with a knife and pistol and burning his motorcycle. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar has been identified as Vinod, 36. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar, said that he is involved in a property dispute with another resident of Ram Darbar who knows Vinod. He said he was able to push Vinod and flee, leaving his motorcycle on the spot.
Chandigarh sizzles at 42.2°C on hottest April day in 12 years
With the maximum temperature rising to 42.2C on Thursday, the city witnessed its hottest April day since 2010, as per the India Meteorological Department. On Thursday too, a heatwave was announced as the maximum temperature was 5.4C above normal. 42.9C recorded at airport observatory Thursday was also the hottest April day since the IMD Centre in Sector 39 was set up. On Thursday, the maximum temperature at the airport observatory was 42.9C.
