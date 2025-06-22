Yoga gives clarity in chaos: Rajnath Singh in Udhampur

Emphasising on the importance of Yoga, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said it is universal solution to the problems faced by people in today’s fast-paced world and that it gives clarity in chaos. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

The defence minister led a mass yoga demonstrations on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at Northern Command headquarters, performing various asanas and breathing exercises with around 2,500 soldiers.

In his address, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising yoga globally and highlighted that the practice provides a holistic approach to health & well-being. “Yoga gives clarity to the people in chaos. It is an art, a science, a philosophy, and spirituality. Those who practice Yoga in their daily lives have control over their body and mind. It makes us proactive, not reactive,” he said.

Describing Operation Sindoor as a shining example of that control, Rajnath Singh stated that Indian armed forces displayed restraint, balance and precision during the operation, which is a reflection of their inner strength attained by practising yoga.

He stated that India’s social and communal unity was targeted through the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor was a clear message to Pakistan that it will face the consequences for supporting terror activities against India.

“Operation Sindoor is the natural progression of the surgical strike of 2016 and the air strike of 2019. It was executed in such a way that Pakistan requested for a ceasefire, and only then have we put a pause to the operation. As I have said earlier, Operation Sindoor is not over yet. India is fully prepared to take all kinds of action against terrorism,” said Singh.

He said when the nation is celebrating International Day of Yoga, it should remember the true meaning of the practice, which is to connect every section of society with the culture and soul of India. “If even one section is left behind, the wheel of unity and security is broken. Therefore, today, we should perform yoga at the level of society and thought and not just body,” he said.

He appreciated the inclination of the armed forces personnel towards yoga which has a direct impact on their discipline and focus. “Yoga prepares a soldier physically and mentally and its benefits can be seen in the battlefield,” he said, encouraging the soldiers to continue practising it daily.

Reiterating PM Modi’s statement that “Yoga is India’s gift to the world”, Singh said it is not just a diplomatic quote, but a vision. Through Yoga, India has given the world a tool which is beyond any border, religion, and culture, he said.

The event was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma.