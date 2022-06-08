Yoga only non-violence-based sport: Ramdev
International and Asian Yogasana Sports Federations organised a sports meet of Asian stakeholders in hybrid mode on Tuesday.
Yoga guru Ramdev was the chief guest, while Sports Authority of India director Manjushree Dayanand, Centre for Yoga Therapy Education and Research (CYTER) director Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani were the honorary guests.
National Yogasana Sport Federation president Udit Sheth was also present, while vice-president Sanjay Malpani was a keynote speaker. Members from different part of the world, including United Kingdom , Canada , Japan, South Africa , Vietnam, Spain, Qatar, Turkey – attended the sports meet in the presence of state and district Yogasana associations.
Ramdev, who attended the session virtually, said, “Yoga is only non-violence-based sport with the ultimate goal to attain internal harmony, a feeling of wellness, happiness and peace.”
The yoga guru also stressed on the importance to train the judges and coaches to better the prospects for athletes.
The NYSF also organised a national conference at the UT Guest House here on Tuesday.
The conference was organised in association with Haryana Yog Aayog , National institute of Sports, Haryana Yogasana Sports Association, Punjab Yogasana Sports Association and Chandigarh Yogasana Sports Association.
NYSF vice-president Sanjay Malpani said, “While it is a milestone for Yogasana Sports to be included in Khelo India, the dream for it to be included in the Olympics is yet to be achieved.”
Government College for Yoga principal Sapna Nanda urged yoga enthusiasts to associate with NYSF for better opportunities, while Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, yoga department head emphasised on training coaches.
Other members sought financial support for district associations, mass insurance for athletes, and introduction of yogasana competition for the specially.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
