News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Young tabla maestro mesmerises Chandigarh audience

Young tabla maestro mesmerises Chandigarh audience

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 29, 2023 09:00 AM IST

The event was part of “Horizon Series” by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Pracheen Kala Kendra, aimed at promoting young talent in the field of Indian classical performing arts

Music lovers in the City Beautiful were treated to a delightful performance by promising tabla player Anshul Pratap Singh of Banaras Gharana at Pracheen Kala Kendra’s ML Koser Indoor Auditorium in Sector 35 on Tuesday.

Tabla player Anshul Pratap Singh, accompanied by Vinayak Sahai on sarangi, performing at ML Koser Indoor Auditorium in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)
Tabla player Anshul Pratap Singh, accompanied by Vinayak Sahai on sarangi, performing at ML Koser Indoor Auditorium in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

The event was part of “Horizon Series” by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Pracheen Kala Kendra, aimed at promoting young talent in the field of Indian classical performing arts.

Hailing from Bhopal, Singh started learning tabla from his grandfather, Thakur Harishchander Singh, Pt Kiran Deshpande and tabla guru Sanju Sahay.

Finely accompanied by Vinayak Sahai on sarangi, Singh commenced his recital with traditional peshkar based on teen taal. He moved on to present kaida, rela and palta, before farmaishi chakradar. He concluded his recital with traditional bandishes of his gharana.

