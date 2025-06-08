Youth abducted, assaulted in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly kidnapped from his residence in Pipliwala Town, Manimajra, and brutally thrashed by a group of five men and a female accomplice. While being driven towards Daria, Chandigarh, the victim was assaulted with an iron rod and received multiple injuries on his face, back, head and abdomen. (Stock image)

Police have registered a case against five named accused and one unidentified person. According to police officials, preliminary investigation suggests that the motive behind the attack is linked to a personal dispute involving a girl.

In his complaint to the Manimajra police, the victim, identified as Rajat, stated that the incident occurred around 6.30 am on June 5, while he was asleep at his residence. According to the FIR, a group of five to six individuals, including their female accomplice, arrived at his house and began banging on the door, hurling abuses. When his brother Anand opened the gate, the group forcibly entered the house and began assaulting Rajat.

When Anand attempted to intervene, he too was attacked. The assailants then allegedly dragged Rajat out into the street, beat him in full public, and forcibly shoved him into a waiting car. While being driven towards Daria, Rajat was further assaulted with an iron rod and received multiple injuries on his face, back, head and abdomen.

Following the attack, Rajat managed to escape and sought treatment at GMSH, Sector 16. His father had also called the police control room (PCR) during the incident.

Based on Rajat’s complaint, Manimajra police registered a case under Sections 190, 191(2), 191(3), 115(2), 351(2), and 137(2) of the BNS against the accused Rajiv, Jagesh, Satender, Ranjeet, their female accomplice and one unidentified individual.