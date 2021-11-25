Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Youth Akali leader shoots himself dead in Kapurthala
Youth Akali leader shoots himself dead in Kapurthala

Published on Nov 25, 2021
Press Trust of India

Amarjot Singh, the president of Student Organisation of India (Rural), on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver in Rajapur village in Kapurthala, police said.

The 30-year-old leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) wing shot himself inside a car, they said. Deputy superintendent of police Surinder Singh said preliminary investigation indicated a family feud as the reason behind the suicide.

Police have registered a case and sent his body to civil hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

Thursday, November 25, 2021
