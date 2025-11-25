Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Youth fest at vet varsity to begin on Nov 26

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 07:16 am IST

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here will host its annual Youth Festival from November 26 to December 5

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here will host its annual Youth Festival from November 26 to December 5.

The event will be conducted in two phases. (HT File)
The event will be conducted in two phases. (HT File)

The event will be conducted in two phases, showcasing the creative, cultural and intellectual talents of university students.

Director students’ welfare, Dr RS Aulakh, said that the students are highly enthusiastic and preparing rigorously for different activities. He highlighted that vet varsity students have consistently excelled at various All India Agricultural and Veterinary Inter-University youth festivals, achieving top positions and trophies over the years.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, said that the youth festival will serve a platform for students to explore new avenues and excel in extracurricular and artistic pursuits.

Dr SPS Ghuman, organising secretary, said that various committees have been constituted for smooth coordination and effective management of the festival.

What’s On: Events & competitions

In first phase:

November 26: Photography, quiz, shabad gyan, poster-making and cartooning competitions

November 27: On-the-spot painting, clay modeling and collage making competitions

November 28: Rangoli making, installation, elocution and poetry competitions

November 29: Creative Writing, Extempore, Debate, Turban Tying, Mehndi, Lambi Gutt, and Kavishri competitions

In second phase:

December 3: Formal inauguration, folk songs, creative dance (solo), light vocal and group songs (indian)

December 4: Theatre events — mime, skit, one-act play, mimicry, and ramp walk in Punjabi Attire

December 5: Punjabi group folk dance (female/male) and prize distribution

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Youth fest at vet varsity to begin on Nov 26
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will host its annual Youth Festival from November 26 to December 5, featuring various creative, cultural, and intellectual competitions. Students are eagerly preparing, with past successes in national festivals. The event aims to foster extracurricular talents, with a detailed schedule of activities across two phases.