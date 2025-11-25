Youth fest at vet varsity to begin on Nov 26

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here will host its annual Youth Festival from November 26 to December 5. The event will be conducted in two phases. (HT File)

The event will be conducted in two phases, showcasing the creative, cultural and intellectual talents of university students.

Director students’ welfare, Dr RS Aulakh, said that the students are highly enthusiastic and preparing rigorously for different activities. He highlighted that vet varsity students have consistently excelled at various All India Agricultural and Veterinary Inter-University youth festivals, achieving top positions and trophies over the years.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, said that the youth festival will serve a platform for students to explore new avenues and excel in extracurricular and artistic pursuits.

Dr SPS Ghuman, organising secretary, said that various committees have been constituted for smooth coordination and effective management of the festival.

What’s On: Events & competitions

In first phase:

November 26: Photography, quiz, shabad gyan, poster-making and cartooning competitions

November 27: On-the-spot painting, clay modeling and collage making competitions

November 28: Rangoli making, installation, elocution and poetry competitions

November 29: Creative Writing, Extempore, Debate, Turban Tying, Mehndi, Lambi Gutt, and Kavishri competitions

In second phase:

December 3: Formal inauguration, folk songs, creative dance (solo), light vocal and group songs (indian)

December 4: Theatre events — mime, skit, one-act play, mimicry, and ramp walk in Punjabi Attire

December 5: Punjabi group folk dance (female/male) and prize distribution