Youth held for raping teenager with mental disability in Panchkula

A youth has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman with mental disabilities after she delivered a baby at the Panchkula civil hospital. The accused was arrested on July 16 and produced before the court on July 17, following which, he was sent to judicial custody. (HT photo for representation)

The victim told police that the accused had been living in her neighbourhood for the past few years and sexually assaulting her for three to four years.

The victim said her mother is also mentally ill, which prevented them from filing a complaint earlier. The accused continued to intimidate her even after she got pregnant, causing her severe mental distress.

The case has been registered under Sections 64(2)(m) (rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was arrested on July 16 and produced before the court on July 17, following which, he was sent to judicial custody.