 Youth held guilty of raping 15-year-old girl in Chandigarh
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Youth held guilty of raping 15-year-old girl in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The youth was convicted under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (3) (committing rape on a woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Three years after a 17-year-old boy kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl in the city, a special POCSO court on Thursday held the accused guilty.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Friday.
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Friday. (iStock)

The youth was convicted under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (3) (committing rape on a woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was tried as an adult in line with the provisions of Sections 19 and 21 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The case was registered at the Sector 36 police station in May 2021 on the complaint of the minor girl. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

