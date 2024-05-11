Youth who strangled student outside Mohali private university nabbed

Police arrested the youth accused of strangling a 24-year-old student outside a private university after they indulged in fight over a common friend on Thursday. The 24-year-old student who was killed outside a private university in Mohali. (HT File)

Identified as Prabhal Titus, a resident of Aerocity, Mohali, he had rushed the victim, Karanveer Singh, a resident of Phase 10, to the hospital after strangling him only to flee after he was declared dead.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police are also investigating the involvement of the accused’s associates, Aerocity Mohali station house officer inspector Amandeep Tarika said.

Probe officials revealed that both the accused and the victim were pursuing the same girl, a student of the university, which led to tension between them. Around 7pm, the duo drove to the university on their two-wheelers. They were involved in a heated argument, which turned violent.