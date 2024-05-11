 Youth who strangled student outside Mohali private university nabbed - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth who strangled student outside Mohali private university nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 11, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Police are also investigating the involvement of the accused’s associates, Aerocity Mohali station house officer said

Police arrested the youth accused of strangling a 24-year-old student outside a private university after they indulged in fight over a common friend on Thursday.

The 24-year-old student who was killed outside a private university in Mohali. (HT File)
The 24-year-old student who was killed outside a private university in Mohali. (HT File)

Identified as Prabhal Titus, a resident of Aerocity, Mohali, he had rushed the victim, Karanveer Singh, a resident of Phase 10, to the hospital after strangling him only to flee after he was declared dead.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police are also investigating the involvement of the accused’s associates, Aerocity Mohali station house officer inspector Amandeep Tarika said.

Probe officials revealed that both the accused and the victim were pursuing the same girl, a student of the university, which led to tension between them. Around 7pm, the duo drove to the university on their two-wheelers. They were involved in a heated argument, which turned violent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Youth who strangled student outside Mohali private university nabbed

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On