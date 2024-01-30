Mohali police on Monday arrested YouTuber Kaka Singh Sidhu alias Bhana Sidhu for allegedly seeking extortion, threatening and abusing the owner of an immigration firm in phase 5 here. YouTuber Bhana Sidhu held by Mohali police in extortion case

Bhana Sidhu, who is said to be a close aide of gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, was brought to Mohali from Patiala jail on a production warrant.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Bhana was produced before a local court and sent to two-day police custody. Police have also booked his brother Amna Sidhu in the case following the complaint of Paramjit Singh of Dhuri, Sangrur.

The complainant, who runs an immigration company under the name ‘Highrise Immigration Consultants’ in phase 5 and in his hometown, alleged that both the accused had been repeatedly calling him for the past two months for extortion.

“They were repeatedly threatening me and said they would not let me work in Mohali if I didn’t fulfil their extortion demand. They are pressuring me to pay them every week if I have to run my business in Mohali. They claimed that other immigration firms have agreed to pay them and in case, I don’t agree, they would come to my house and harm me,” Paramjit said in his complaint.

Paramjit added that he received threat calls from different unknown numbers.

After receiving the complaint, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Investigation, Gursher Singh Sandhu, transferred the complaint to the Mohali CIA in-charge Shiv Kumar. Kumar, in turn, forwarded the complaint to Phase-1 police, directing them to register a case.

The accused have been booked under sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 387 (whoever in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase 1 police station.

According to the sources, Mohali Police is likely to register another criminal case against Sidhu at Zirakpur police station on a similar complaint.

Last week, Sidhu was arrested by Ludhiana police when he allegedly tried to extort ₹10,000 from Ludhiana-based travel agent Inderjit Kaur after instigating some farm union members to stage a protest outside her house.

Before Sidhu’s release in Ludhiana’s case, he was again arrested by Patiala police in a snatching case registered last year. Sidhu was arrested by the Barnala Police in May 2023 as well after he had allegedly posted a video on social media ‘threatening’ cops.