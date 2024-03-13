 ‘Zero tolerance for corruption’: Woman employee suspended for graft, says Cheema - Hindustan Times
‘Zero tolerance for corruption’: Woman employee suspended for graft, says Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 14, 2024 05:18 AM IST

He said the department has taken swift action in a case of senior assistant Subhadesh Kaur posted at the district treasury office in Amritsar, who was apprehended on Tuesday while allegedly accepting a bribe, resulting in her immediate suspension from service.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday reiterated the state government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corrupt practices.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (File)

The finance minister said this stance is part of a broader effort to establish a governance structure that is transparent and accountable to the citizens of Punjab.

“The arrest took place on March 12, and taking departmental action in the case, the employee is suspended from service with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, her headquarters is fixed at the district treasury office, Tarn Taran,” said Cheema while adding that the department is committed to ensuring a thorough investigation into the matter and her suspension serves as a necessary step to maintain the integrity of the service and uphold transparency.

“The days of corruption and impunity are numbered. The government is actively investigating and prosecuting cases of corruption, sending a strong signal that the era of accountability has begun,” he added.

He said reporting any suspected corrupt activities, adhering to ethical standards in personal and professional conduct, and advocating for transparency are just a few ways the public can support the government’s initiative.

