Zero Waste Modern Food Street to come up in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2024 06:07 AM IST

The project, funded by the National Health Mission of the government of India with a budget of ₹ 1.17 crore, is expected to complete in next six months

In an effort to create a sustainable and environmentally friendly space for non-motorised traffic, promote healthy food options and reduce waste, Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) initiated the project of Zero Waste Modern Food Street in Sector 15 here.

Zero Waste Modern Food Street will serve as a model for sustainable urban development to promote eco-friendly practices and healthy food choices (HT PHOTO)
CSCL CEO Anindita Mitra inaugurated the construction work of the street in the presence of ACEO Anisha Shrivastav and area councillor Saurabh Joshi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mitra said the project, funded by the National Health Mission of the government of India with a budget of 1.17 crore, is expected to complete in next six months. It includes various notable features such as reconstructed flooring, benches with sheds, display boards with specific signages, a dedicated cycle track, ornamental lights, landscaping work, enhanced security with CCTV cameras, twin dustbins for efficient waste management, and a water ATM for public convenience.

She added that the Zero Waste Modern Food Street will serve as a model for sustainable urban development to promote eco-friendly practices and healthy food choices.

She urged residents and visitors to support this initiative and help maintain a zero-waste environment. She added that some of the highlights of the rejuvenated food street will be zero plastic area, differently-abled friendly infrastructure and space for non-motorised transport.

Area councillor Saurabh Joshi emphasised on the importance of collaboration and community engagement in the project’s success.

