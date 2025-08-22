Zimbabwean student succumbs, murder charges added against 7 accused

The 22-year-old Zimbabwean student, Ziweya Leeroy, who was attacked by the Guru Kashi University’s security guard Dilpreet Singh and others on August 13, died on Thursday during treatment for the critical head injuries. Zimbabwean student, Ziweya Leeroy

Police have already arrested seven persons involved in the crime, while two are on the run.

Leeroy was pursuing a BSc in radiology and imaging technology (RIT) at the Guru Kashi University, a private institute in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo. He had joined the university in 2023.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said on Thursday that Leeroy breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, at around noon today.

Kondal said that the deceased’s family was informed about the incident, and his parents have yet to arrive.

As per the police, Leeroy was attacked last week following an argument between the deceased and the university security guard, Dilpreet.

Police investigation stated that during checking at the university gate on August 12, a baseball bat was found in Leeroy’s car, and he had an argument with Dilpreet. A day later, Dilpreet and his accomplices followed Leeroy and attacked him with baseball bats, sticks, and sharp-edged weapons.

Investigators said that after attacking the foreign national, the attackers rammed their car into a tree and left it behind.

The vehicle was impounded by the police, and it led them to the culprits.

The SSP said that a total of nine persons were involved in the crime, and seven accused, namely the main accused Dilpreet, Manpreet Singh, Mangu Singh, Manpreet Singh alias Mana, Khushpreet Singh, Anil Kumar, and Sukhpreet Singh, have already been arrested.

“After the demise of the student, the section of murder has been invoked against the accused. Efforts are on to nab the two remaining accused,” the SSP added.