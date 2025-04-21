Menu Explore
3 Dera Bassi AAP councillors join BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur
Apr 21, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Three AAP councillors — Harjit Singh Minta, Sunita Jain and Usha Rana — joined the BJP in presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Zirakpur on Sunday

Three AAP councillors from Dera Bassi — Harjit Singh Minta, Sunita Jain and Usha Rana — joined the BJP in presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Zirakpur on Sunday. These councillors had earlier shifted from the Congress to AAP post 2022 assembly elections. Saini highlighted the development works done by the central and Haryana governments since 2014.

The three councillors had earlier shifted from the Congress to AAP post 2022 assembly elections. (HT Photo)
The three councillors had earlier shifted from the Congress to AAP post 2022 assembly elections. (HT Photo)

“This is a testament to the party’s growing popularity and strong leadership that people in Punjab have started leaving AAP before 2027,” he said. The Haryana CM said that every problem would be solved once the BJP forms its government in Punjab in 2027.

“The development works will get on track and expedite in the state once BJP forms government in the state,” he said. Regarding the Congress, he said the party had “lost people’s faith” across the country.

Former Union minister Preneet Kaur, former Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Mohali district BJP president Sanjeev Vasisht, party’s state secretary Mukesh Rana, Sushil Rana, Manpreet Sandhu and SMS Sandhu among others were present.

