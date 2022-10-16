Zirakpur man held for raping 11-year-old daughter

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for raping his 11-year-old daughter for the past one month.

The matter came to fore after the child narrated her ordeal to a woman from an NGO who teaches around 40 underprivileged children in Baltana, Zirakpur, where the child lives with her parents.

The woman approached the police with a complaint, following which the accused, who works at a local factory, was arrested.

The teacher told the police that the child confided in her that her father had been sexually assaulting her for the past one month. Her mother, who is also a labourer, was unaware of her exploitation.

The accused is facing a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.