Zirakpur MC collects 12 cr in property tax on final day of OTS scheme

On the final day of the Punjab government’s one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, the Zirakpur Municipal Council collected a record ₹12.25 crore in property taxes. The scheme, which ended on July 31, allowed property owners to clear their dues by paying only the principal amount, with complete waivers on interest and penalties. Those who haven’t paid property tax will face action, say officials.

Launched on July 1, the OTS scheme aimed to provide financial relief to property owners across Punjab while boosting municipal revenues. The response in Zirakpur was particularly overwhelming, with the municipal office witnessing daily footfalls of 200–250 property owners throughout the month, officials said.

The Zirakpur Municipal Council surpassed other councils and municipal corporations in the district in total collections, said officials. “The response from residents was highly encouraging. We are expecting the final tally to increase further, as many taxpayers came forward on the last day,” said a senior official from the council.

Executive officer Jagjit Singh Judge thanked the Punjab government for launching the OTS initiative, noting that it had significantly improved the council’s financial position. “Those who failed to pay their dues under the OTS scheme will now face legal action. Identification of defaulters has already begun,” he added.