Zirakpur: Biker killed in accident after driver of parked car opens door

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a car after he rammed into the open door of another car on Old Kalka Road in Zirakpur on Sunday night.

The victim, Mukesh Kumar, was a resident of Gazipur, Zirakpur, and worked as a driver with an IT company in Chandigarh.

Investigating officer (IO) Kuldeep Singh said Mukesh was riding the motorcycle, while his friend Kamaljit Singh was sitting pillion.

While they were passing by a parked car, its driver suddenly opened a door, causing Mukesh to lose balance and fall on the road. Before he could react, a speeding car ran over him and drove off, leaving him seriously injured. The driver of the parked car also sped away.

Mukesh was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, but could not survive. Kamaljit escaped without injuries.

On Kamaljit’s complaint, police booked the two car drivers under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of the spot and will be arresting the drivers soon,” the IO said.