Zirakpur: Biker killed in accident after driver of parked car opens door
A 32-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a car after he rammed into the open door of another car on Old Kalka Road in Zirakpur on Sunday night.
The victim, Mukesh Kumar, was a resident of Gazipur, Zirakpur, and worked as a driver with an IT company in Chandigarh.
Investigating officer (IO) Kuldeep Singh said Mukesh was riding the motorcycle, while his friend Kamaljit Singh was sitting pillion.
While they were passing by a parked car, its driver suddenly opened a door, causing Mukesh to lose balance and fall on the road. Before he could react, a speeding car ran over him and drove off, leaving him seriously injured. The driver of the parked car also sped away.
Mukesh was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, but could not survive. Kamaljit escaped without injuries.
On Kamaljit’s complaint, police booked the two car drivers under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of the spot and will be arresting the drivers soon,” the IO said.
-
Land lease of Balbir Sidhu’s trust cancelled: High drama at gaushala during ‘inspection’ by panchayat officials
Two days after the Punjab government cancelled the lease for the 10-acre land in Balongi where a guashala is being run by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust, high drama was witnessed at the site after panchayat officials allegedly reached the site with heavy police force to take possession of the land. The shamlat land, belonging to the Balongi gram panchayat, was leased at the annual rate of ₹25,000 per acre.
-
Mentally disabled man hacks 60-year-old aunt to death in Kharar
A 25-year-old mentally disabled man hacked Lakhwinder's' aunt to death and left two more female relatives injured at Macchli-Kalan village in Kharar on Monday afternoon. Police said the victim, Saroj Bala, 60, was the wife of the younger brother of accused Lakhwinder Singh's father. The injured women are Bala's daughter-in-law Jyoti, 32, and the wife of the elder brother of Lakhwinder's father, 68, Saroj Rani. As she intervened, Lakhwinder attacked her as well.
-
Two foreign made pistols recovered from Kahlon’s residence
Two days after the arrest of Sandeep Singh alias Sona, nephew of former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, the Ludhiana police on Monday recovered two foreign made pistols and bullets from Sona's residence in Dadujoth village of Gurdaspur district. Sona also said that one of the accomplices of gangster Jagjit Singh, Ranjit Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had lived with them since he was 5 years old. A case of possessing illegal weapons was lodged against Satbir Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala in Amritsar in Ludhiana. Satbir Singh is in judicial custody.
-
Moose Wala murder: SC refuses to entertain plea to transfer case to CBI
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh's plea seeking the transfer of the investigation in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to the CBI. A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S. Oka also remarked that such matters should not be given any political colour and they don't appreciate such practice. However, the Court also remarked that the court has to work openly for all the people.
-
CM Mann scraps proposed textile park near Ludhiana’s Mattewara forest
Faced with stiff opposition, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the contentious textile park project proposed near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana, reiterating his government's commitment to check environmental pollution and make the state clean and green.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics