Zojila Pass connecting Ladakh to Kashmir thrown open in just 73 days

Due to warmer temperatures and less snowfall, the strategic Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Road, which connects Ladakh to the rest of the country via roadlink has been thrown open by the Border Road Organisation (BRO).

Located at an altitude of 11,650 feet, Zojila is a strategic pass that provides vital link between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh and is the key to operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. The pass normally closes by end-November every year, with the onset of winters when the temperatures dip to subzero degrees and opens only by mid-April the next year.

“The renewed focus on infrastructure development of border areas required keeping the closure of ZojiLa Pass to the minimum. It was kept open till January 4, 2022, and snow clearance operations recommenced on February 15 and was carried out under Projects Beacon and Vijayak of the BRO. After sustained efforts by BRO, the connectivity across Zojila Pass was initially established on March 3 and after that, improvement of road surface was carried out for safe passage of vehicles,” a defence spokesman said. He said that the pass was opened today and trial vehicle passed through it towards Kargil, thereby bringing much needed relief to the people of Ladakh. “The Pass was opened this year after a closure of 73 days, as compared to average of 135 days in previous years.”

Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry, director general BRO, commended the officials of Project Beacon and Vijayak in achieving this feat.

“It will facilitate availability of essential goods and supplies for people of Ladakh and also assist in movement of army convoys,” he said, adding that the trial movement has been conducted successfully today and the decision to open road for civil traffic will be taken after the joint inspection by the civil administration.