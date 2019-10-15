Chandigarh Right to Service rules notified

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:04 IST

City residents will now be able to seek action against UT officials for non-delivery of services within the stipulated time period as the administration has finally notified the Chandigarh Right to Service (RTS) Rules, 2019.

The UT adopted the Punjab RTS Act in January 2018 and constituted a one-man RTS commission later in April. The rules were formulated by UT RTS commissioner KK Jindal in February this year and were awaiting administration’s approval since then.

Jindal said, “With the notification of the RTS rules, the onus has now shifted to department heads to publicise the notified services of their departments both online and in their office. They should also set the procedure to be followed for making complaints.”

It was in September when the UT had notified 188 services under the Act holding officers accountable if they don’t provide services to applicants within the resolution period fixed in the notification.

Out of the 188 services notified under the Act, 90 belong to municipal corporation (MC), 39 to deputy commissioner (DC) office, 19 to the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), 17 to estate department, 11 to the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) and 12 to the state transport authority.

Officers dealing with the matter said more services will come under ambit of RTS in a phased manner.

Following the notification, all the six departments are legally bound to appoint a designated officer for each service. It is also mandatory for them to display the information about their designated officer and resolution time of different services on the website as well as in their premises for wider publicity.

COURSES OF ACTION

Suppose an applicant does not get the requisite service on time. He has the right to file a complaint against designated officer to the first appellate authority that will be immediate head of the department.

The Act provides for the imposition of penalty on the designated officer, which is ₹500 per day or a maximum of ₹5,000, if he fails to provide services within the given time limit.

If the applicant is not satisfied with the verdict of the first appellate authority, he can file an appeal before the second appellate authority, who will be the secretary of the department.

