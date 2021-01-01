e-paper
Home / Cities / Chandigarh tricity area logs 101 cases, 1 more death

Chandigarh tricity area logs 101 cases, 1 more death

The deceased was a 72-year-old woman of Sector-44 of Chandigarh, who died at a private hospital in Mohali.

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 01:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Chandigarh tricity area logged 101 fresh infections and one death on New Year’s eve on Thursday. At 41, the highest number of new cases came in from Mohali, followed by 39 in the UT and 21 in Panchkula.

The deceased was a 72-year-old woman of Sector-44 of Chandigarh, who died at a private hospital in Mohali.

Chandigarh now has 386 active cases while Mohali district has 1,100 and Panchkula 214. .

