Check-ups conducted for Thane cops

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:21 IST

Thane police have started conducting tests on officers who are on duty so that they can get immediate medical help if needed. Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has directed every personnel to follow all precautionary measures. P Shewale, deputy commissioner of police, zone 4, said, “We are conducting check-ups for police twice a week. We are providing them with fruits which are high in vitamin C so that they remain healthy.”