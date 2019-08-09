Chef arrested in Delhi for murder of live-in partner

delhi

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:12 IST

A chef was arrested from central Delhi’s Panchkuian Road on Friday morning, hours after he allegedly killed his 35-year-old live-in partner in outer Delhi’s Chhawla on Saturday night, police said.

The arrested man, 42-year-old Ram Das, strangled the woman to death using an iron rod at their home in Chhawla as he suspected her of being in a relationship with another man and also because the couple was involved in a property dispute, said Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi).

The DCP said that two officers of New Delhi district received a tip-off that Das would be passing through Panchkuian Road on a scooter in his bid to escape from the city after the murder.

“We had the informer with us. We set up a picket and arrested Das from Panchkuian Road around 9.30 am,” said the DCP.

The officer said that after the murder, Das had dumped the body of his live-in partner in a bathroom and fled the spot after locking the house from the outside.

“The couple had been living together in Chhawla even as Das’ wife lived in her native village in Uttar Pradesh with their three children. Das had recently purchased a property in his legally wedded wife’s name. That had irked his live-in partner and she would often quarrel with him over that. Recently, Das had also begun to suspect her of being involved in a relationship with another man,” the DCP said about the motive behind the murder.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 23:13 IST