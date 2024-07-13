Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.07 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024
Jul 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on July 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on July 13, 2024, is 30.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.07 °C and 33.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.12 °C and 32.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.07 °C and 33.26 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 14, 2024
|30.99 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 15, 2024
|28.45 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|29.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 17, 2024
|32.98 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|34.68 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|29.64 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 20, 2024
|32.51 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|24.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.26 °C
|Light rain
