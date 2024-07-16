Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.98 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
Jul 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on July 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on July 16, 2024, is 29.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.98 °C and 29.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.21 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.21 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 17, 2024
|33.49 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|30.57 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|32.66 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|33.51 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|34.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 23, 2024
|33.75 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.57 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|37.96 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy