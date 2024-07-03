Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.43 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 4, 2024 34.41 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 34.32 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 31.74 °C Light rain July 7, 2024 30.83 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 32.78 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 33.68 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 33.83 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 28.16 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.72 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chennai today, on July 3, 2024, is 33.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.43 °C and 35.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.63 °C and 35.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.With temperatures ranging between 26.43 °C and 35.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

