Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.74 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 8, 2024 30.36 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 30.3 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 30.24 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 31.85 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 32.26 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 29.99 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 29.31 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.4 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.39 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chennai today, on July 7, 2024, is 31.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.74 °C and 33.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.32 °C and 31.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 27.74 °C and 33.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024

