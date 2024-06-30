Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.84 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on June 30, 2024, is 32.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.84 °C and 33.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.38 °C and 32.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.84 °C and 33.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 1, 2024
|31.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 2, 2024
|34.21 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|35.08 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|34.32 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|32.7 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|31.52 °C
|Light rain
|July 7, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.12 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.7 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|35.79 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
