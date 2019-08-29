Cheque distribution: Mann seeks action against Cong MLA, wife

cities

Accusing the Congress government of promoting nepotism in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the party’s Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Khangura alias Goldy’s wife Simrat Khangura has been distributing cheques for development projects in the area instead of the legislator.

The MP said he has asked the additional deputy commissioner (development) to probe the matter and he will write to the finance secretary and the chief minister’s office (CMO) to look into the matter.

Talking to mediapersons at his residence on Wednesday Mann presented some news items in which Simrat Khangura was seen distributing cheques.

“Simrat Khangura has no constitutional post but she is wife of Dhuri MLA Goldy Khangura. She has been distributing cheques. In fact, the MLA is projecting his wife as a leader in his area,” said Mann.

“Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has claimed that there is no halqa in-charge system in the Congress but the relatives of MLAs and the party candidates, who lost the assembly elections, are distributing cheques in Punjab. I demand legal action against such people who are damaging democratic values,” added Mann.

MLA Goldy said that he was abroad last week and his wife distributed cheques in the presence of the district administration officers.

“My entire family is committed to people. When I was not in the town, my wife was working for the area. There is nothing wrong in it,” said Goldy.

Additional deputy commissioner (development) Subhash Chander said he has sought a report from the officials concerned and the matter is being probed.

