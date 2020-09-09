Covid-19 tally has crossed the 50,000-mark and reached 50,114 with 2,545 fresh..." /> Covid-19 tally has crossed the 50,000-mark and reached 50,114 with 2,545 fresh..." /> Covid-19 tally has crossed the 50,000-mark and reached 50,114 with 2,545 fresh..." />
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chhattisgarh Covid-19 tally crosses 50K mark

Chhattisgarh Covid-19 tally crosses 50K mark

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 15:16 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh migrants board a special train in Ajmer, Rajasthan, to reach their native places, in June this year.
Chhattisgarh migrants board a special train in Ajmer, Rajasthan, to reach their native places, in June this year.(PTI)
         

Chhattisgarh’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 50,000-mark and reached 50,114 with 2,545 fresh cases. The toll from the pandemic has gone up to 407 in the state, which now has 26,915 active cases.

According to state health department data, 24,388 samples are being tested per million population in the state and the number of new infections has grown by an average of 6% daily.

Also read: ndia’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone

Around 40% of cases were reported from rural areas until August 30. “The number of cases in rural pockets has steadily increased in the last month,” a health department official said. “Initially the coronavirus outbreak was mostly limited to urban areas but the return of migrants led to an increase in cases in rural areas .”

Around 637,000 migrant labourers have returned to Chhattisgarh after losing their jobs due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

With 21,177 cases, the Raipur division is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state.

Health minister T S Singhdeo said there has been a spike in cases because of increased testing. “...by the end of September, we would start to see a decline in the cases.”

tags
top news
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In