As India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 13:31 IST

With India’s coronavirus tally crossing the 43 lakh-mark, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday said 60% of the total cases are from the five worst-hit states, adding that of the cases in the last 24 hours, over 20,000 are from Maharashtra alone.

“60% of the total cases are recorded only in five states. Of the total 89,706 new cases, which have been reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000”, the Health Ministry said today.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, in that order, are the five worst-affected states in the country. India’s current Covid-19 tally stands at 43,70,128. This includes 33,98,844 recovered cases, 8,97,394 active cases and 73,890 deaths, of which 1,115 are from the last 24 hours.

Of the 89,706 cases in the last 24 hours, 20,131 were from Maharashtra, the second time the state has reported over 20,000 cases in a single-day. It has been the worst-hit state since the early days of the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, reported 10,601 cases on Tuesday.