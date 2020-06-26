e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chikhali residents protest against formation of isolation wards in housing society

Chikhali residents protest against formation of isolation wards in housing society

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:08 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: The Gharkul society residents in Chikhali have again objected to the administration’s decision to set up Covid-19 isolation wards in their society.

The residents had protested in March when Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) put up a quarantine facility in the residential zone.

On Thursday, residents staged protest in front of their society.

“PCMC constructed buildings under the low house scheme projects. Many are occupied and those vacant will be turned into isolation wards,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer of PCMC.

The civic administration okayed the option of home quarantine for residents with asymptomatic signs or mild fever after a surge in positive cases was reported last week.

PCMC will turn four buildings in Gharkul Society — D5, D6, D7 and D8 — into isolation wards. There are 42 houses in one building and 168 units in total. Till June 26, 336 fans, 168 water geysers and 1,160 bulbs have been fitted in the isolation wards.

“Why PCMC wants to set up isolation wards in our building. We have senior citizens as residents and all are worried about contracting the virus,” a Gharkul society resident said requesting anonymity.

“Residents are concerned about virus spread, but we need centres to quarantine patients. All safety measures are in place,” said Salve.

As of Thursday, till 5 pm, PCMC has reported a total of 2,262 Covid-19 cases. Those cured are 1,326 and 896 are undergoing treatment. The virus has claimed 39 residents in PCMC.

On June 9, residents of Anandnagar in Chinchwad staged protest against containment restrictions and damaged police vehicles.

top news
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
‘No question of lockdown in Bengaluru,’ says Karnataka CM
‘No question of lockdown in Bengaluru,’ says Karnataka CM
Record spike of 605 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra’s tally past 11,000-mark
Record spike of 605 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra’s tally past 11,000-mark
Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be discharged today
Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be discharged today
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In