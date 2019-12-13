Chill sets in, admin plans bonfires at junctions for homeless, wayfarers

cities

Noida: With the temperature going south, the district administration has started setting up bonfires at busy traffic junctions in Gautam Budh Nagar to provide relief to wayfarers and homeless people.

The administration has provided a fund ₹50,000 each to the three tehsils of Dadri, Jewar and Sadar to organise bonfires at places where people wait for vehicles and/or busy junctions. The heavy rain on Thursday has pulled down temperatures in the region, prompting officials to set up bonfires in Dadri, Bilaspur, Rabupur, Jewar and Dankaur areas.

“We have provided funds for bonfires to all three tehsils and local bodies concerned have started setting up bonfires at important intersections. We will be taking care of all rural areas and even those that don’t come under our jurisdiction. The authorities will also be setting up night shelters and bonfires to provide relief to the homeless and needy,” Munindra Nath Upadhayay, additional district magistrate, finance, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Apart from the administration, all three authorities Noida authority, Greater Noida authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority will also be setting up bonfires at important points in the city.

The Noida authority has also set up a night shelter (rain basera) at Noida Stadium in Sector 21. The shelter can accommodate around 60 people at a time.

The night shelter has been stocked with blankets and water and will also have bonfires and toilets. The authority will also be setting up bonfires at various intersections of the city. The horticulture department has been asked to provide wood to all work circles to set up bonfires.

The district administration is also encouraging local residents and businessmen to donate winter clothes and blankets to homeless people. A few from the business community have donated warm clothes and blankets for the homeless which will be distributed in the coming week.