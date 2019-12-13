e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Cities

Chill sets in, admin plans bonfires at junctions for homeless, wayfarers

cities Updated: Dec 13, 2019 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: With the temperature going south, the district administration has started setting up bonfires at busy traffic junctions in Gautam Budh Nagar to provide relief to wayfarers and homeless people.

The administration has provided a fund ₹50,000 each to the three tehsils of Dadri, Jewar and Sadar to organise bonfires at places where people wait for vehicles and/or busy junctions. The heavy rain on Thursday has pulled down temperatures in the region, prompting officials to set up bonfires in Dadri, Bilaspur, Rabupur, Jewar and Dankaur areas.

“We have provided funds for bonfires to all three tehsils and local bodies concerned have started setting up bonfires at important intersections. We will be taking care of all rural areas and even those that don’t come under our jurisdiction. The authorities will also be setting up night shelters and bonfires to provide relief to the homeless and needy,” Munindra Nath Upadhayay, additional district magistrate, finance, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Apart from the administration, all three authorities Noida authority, Greater Noida authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority will also be setting up bonfires at important points in the city.

The Noida authority has also set up a night shelter (rain basera) at Noida Stadium in Sector 21. The shelter can accommodate around 60 people at a time.

The night shelter has been stocked with blankets and water and will also have bonfires and toilets. The authority will also be setting up bonfires at various intersections of the city. The horticulture department has been asked to provide wood to all work circles to set up bonfires.

The district administration is also encouraging local residents and businessmen to donate winter clothes and blankets to homeless people. A few from the business community have donated warm clothes and blankets for the homeless which will be distributed in the coming week.

top news
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
A wedding at the time of citizenship amendment | Opinion
A wedding at the time of citizenship amendment | Opinion
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
Volvo brings in XC40 T4 R-Design SUV at Rs 39.9 lakh
Volvo brings in XC40 T4 R-Design SUV at Rs 39.9 lakh
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities