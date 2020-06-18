e-paper
Chinese firm in Pune quarantine 130 staff after seven test Covid-19 positive

Chinese firm in Pune quarantine 130 staff after seven test Covid-19 positive

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:46 IST
PUNE: A Chinese multinational firm in Chakan, 75 km from Chakan, quarantine 130 employees after one of its nationals and six other staff test positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, according to state health officials.

The staff under isolation also includes nine Chinese nationals.

State health officials said that the foreign nationals who had come to the Chakan firm that is into manufacturing heavy construction machinery before the coronavirus lockdown was declared. Hence, they got stuck.

Dr Baliram Gadawe, Khed tehsil health officer, said that the firm’s staff have been quarantined. “They are employees of a multinational company engaged in mining and machinery equipment with a dedicated unit in Chakan. It was during the last week that one of the employees tested positive. We tested the high-risk contact list and six, including a Chinese national, turned positive. The infected staff are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.”

Out of the 130 staff in isolation, 70 are housed in a campus hostel and rest home quarantined. Health officials and doctors monitoring the situation said that the infected patients are recovering well. The staff under isolation have been advised to follow preventive measures and are monitored round-the-clock.

