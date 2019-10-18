Chinmayanand case: Shahjahanpur woman takes admission in LLM programme at a Bareilly college

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:48 IST

The 23-year-old law student from Shahjahanpur, who has accused former union minister Chinmayananad of rape, submitted her application for admission in the third semester of LLM (master of laws) programme at a college in Bareilly on Friday morning, said her lawyer Kulvinder Singh.

After her application was approved, the police took her back to the Shahjahanpur district prison, where she is lodged after she and three others were accused of extortion by Chinmayanand.

On her way to the college, the woman told media persons that she wanted to become a law professor and help other women. The LLM third semester examinations are scheduled to start from November 22, said the college staff.

“Following the order of the Shahjahanpur district court, at around 7 am, a police team took the woman to the Bareilly college under security cover and brought her back once the admission process was over,” said superintendent of police (SP) S Chinappa.

A day earlier, on Thursday, the Shahjahanpur district court had heard the woman’s plea to be allowed to take admission at the Bareilly college. “The court had directed the jail authorities to take her to the college and bring her back after admission,” said her lawyer.

To recall, the woman and her brother were students at a Shahjahanpur law college run by Chinmayanand’s trust. While the woman was an LLM third semester student, her brother was pursuing LLB. After she levelled rape allegations against the former minister, the apex court stepped in and ordered the Shahjahanpur administration to ensure that she and her brother were given admission at colleges in Bareilly and allowed to continue their studies.

The woman was arrested on September 25 and booked under sections 35 (act done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 201 (cause disappearance of evidence of offence), 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Chinmayanand, who was arrested on September 20, was booked under sections 376 C (sexual intercourse by a person taking advantage of official position), 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Hearing of Chinmayanand’s, woman’s bail applications next week

Both Chinmayanand and the woman have applied for bail at the Allahabad high court. Their applications are expected to be taken up for hearing next week, said their lawyers. Both had applied for bail at the Shahjahanpur district court, but the court had declined to pass an order, observing that the charges against them were of serious nature.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 17:48 IST