Chopped and decomposed body of woman stuffed in sack found in Delhi’s Mundka

A mutilated and highly decomposed body of a woman was found stuffed in a sack in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Monday.

Police said they suspect that the woman might have been killed at least a week ago and her body dumped in an open field later. Investigators said that they have not ruled out sexual assault and all efforts were being made to identify the body.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said that some locals spotted parts of a human body stuffed in a tattered sack around 6am on Monday and informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot and opened the sack to find the highly decomposing body.

“Parts of the body had been eaten up by animals. We found the skull, torso and the legs from the spot. It looks like the body has been chopped into pieces before it was dumped at the spot. A post mortem examination will be conducted to know the exact cause of death,” the DCP said.

Police has compiled a data of all women who were reported missing from nearby areas and are contacting their families.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted about the incident on Thursday and said ‘Delhi is a rape capital’ and wet on to claim to that the woman was ‘raped before being murdered’.

दिल्ली रेप कैपिटल है। लड़की का रेप कर दरिंदो ने मार दिया & लाश का सिर्फ 1 टुकड़ा मुंडका इंडस्ट्रियल मेट्रो से 500m दूरी पे खेत में मिला। शरीर का बाकी हिस्सा अब तक नही मिला। DCW की महिला पंचायत को सूचना मिली तो उन्होंने मौके पे पुलिस बुलाई।



दिल्ली में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था ध्वस्त है! pic.twitter.com/rPfdgzQVQU — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 18, 2018

DCP Kuruvilla, however, said that it was yet to be ascertained whether the woman was raped before she was killed. “Once the autopsy is conducted, the sexual assault angle will be established,” he said.

The officer said that the neighbourhood where the body was found has many open fields and that there are no CCTV cameras in the area.

The DCW chief in her tweet also stated the police was informed about the woman’s body by the commission’s woman panchayat. The police however contradicted the statement saying that a PCR call was received by a local resident on Monday.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 09:25 IST