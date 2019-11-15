Christian group finds movie poster, trailer objectionable, files plaint

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:55 IST

A Christian group on Thursday submitted a complaint to the commissioner of police and the Agripada police against the film director of an upcoming movie, Tony, on the grounds that its poster and trailer “hurt the

sentiments of members of the community”.

However, a senior officer from Agripada police station said they are yet to investigate the matter, and no first information report (FIR) has been registered.

Vipul K Rawal, the director of Tony, said he was “simply using his creative liberty and won’t change the poster of the movie”.

The group, Christian Reform United People’s Association, which has filed the complaint, said the trailer of the movie could create animosity in the community.

“It is highly objectionable and condemnable. Hence, an FIR should be registered under section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and action must be initiated immediately. If no action is taken, we will approach the judiciary,” said Cyril Dara, secretary of the group.

Section 295 (A) refers to deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by

insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

“It is a group of activists and not really a community group, which has filed a complaint. No FIR has been filed and we are yet to investigate the matter,” said the Agripada police officer.

“The movie is based on a Catholic serial killer. My film has already been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification. There is no question of changing the poster now,” he said.

The movie releases on November 29.