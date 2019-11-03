Citizens Forum survey: 1,000 speed breakers in PCMC violate IRC norms:   

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:40 IST

PUNE Jagrut Nagrik Mahasangha, an umbrella organisation of the citizen forums in Pimpri-Chinchwad conducted a survey on speed breakers erected by the ocal civic body

According to the survey, 1,000 speed breakers have been erected in gross violations of the Indian Road Congress norms.

As per the survey, a copy of which HT has seen, just 110 of the total speed breakers in Pimpri-Chinchwad have the approval of the police department. Of these 67 meet IRC Indian Road Congress norms, the survey claims.

Jagrut Nagrik Mahasangha president, Nitin Yadav, said that the survey revealed that, on average, there is a speedbreaker for every 500 meters of road.

“PCMC civic administration states that it is not possible to take permission for erecting speed breakers at different places. However, the speedbreakers, without police permission, can be death traps, and commuters have lost their lives,” he claimed.

Assistant commissioner (Traffic) of police for Pimpri-Chinchwad, Neelam Jadhav, said, “We have already asked the PCMC to remove the illegal speedbreakers and also instructed for changes to be made to those speedbreakers which are essential to curtail the speed limit of vehicles as per IRC norms.”

What Indian Road Congress’ speedbreaker norms are

§ As per IRC-99 (Indian Road Congress) norms , a speed breaker should have a radius of 17m with a width of 3.7m and a height of 0.1m. This is calculated to reduce the speed of the vehicle to 25 kmph.

§ Central Road Research Institute have come up with a code for speed breakers at various speeds. Dimensions of a speed breaker changes depending upon the desired decrease in the speed of the vehicles.

§ Warning signs should be placed about 100 meters or 50 meters before the hump in case of low-speed road.

.