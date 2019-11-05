e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Citizens take to the streets in Delhi

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:53 IST

Hindustantimes
         

kainat.sarfaraz@htlive.com

New Delhi

Demanding freedom from air pollution amid chants of ‘azaadi’, hundreds of Delhi residents, including college students and children, gathered at India Gate on Tuesday evening.

“We need a Greta Thunberg-like movement in Delhi for a permanent solution. It has to be a mixture of activism and policy changes,” said Debayan Saha, an entrepreneur who had developed a device for vehicles to curb air pollution.

For the past one week, the National Capital Region (NCR) was covered by a think blanket of smog, resulting from a mix of polluting factors including bursting of crackers during Diwali, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana as well as local factors.

While citizens have been expressing concerns over social media for the past one week, on Tuesday they gathered to demand a unified action against polluted air. About 200 people were present at the protest.

Environment activist Vimlendu Jha, addressing the protest, accused the government of not doing enough. “The people are following odd-even and not bursting crackers. But what is the government doing?” he asked, suggesting “it is necessary for governments to incentivise farmers, strengthen public transport system and ensure no trees are cut for development projects.”

“This elections, we need to vote for a green party and government, which would increase the budget for environment,” said Manisha, an 11th grade student. Expressing disappointment over the lack of adequate action being taken against pollution, she said “closing schools is not a solution. If they close our schools, our studies will get affected and we’ll score poorly. Who’ll compensate for that? We need to declare climate emergency.”

Her classmate Khushi shared similar thoughts. “We can’t go out and play. My mother’s health is adversely affected. In other parts of the world, they shut down cities when pollution spikes. Why aren’t they doing anything here?” she asked.

top news
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities