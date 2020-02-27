City @34 deg C getting warmer by the day

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:10 IST

PUNE Due to early summer conditions the city recorded minimum temperature at 12.12 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar and 15.6 degrees Celsius at Lohegaon, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to officials of the IMD, this is due to an active western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation causing fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow along with isolated heavy falls over western Himalayan region, which is also causing confluence of westerlies and moist easterlies from the Bay of Bengal that could see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall /thunderstorm activity over parts of central and east India along with isolated heavy falls

The maximum temperatures during the forthcoming days on February 28 and 29 will be 34 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature will be around 16 to 18 degrees Celsius, said, officials.

According to IMD officials, some parts in Vidharbha recorded minimum temperature which is below the average mark, similarly in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada too, the minimum temperature dropped below average, thus causing heat to increase in certain areas.

BOX

March to May to be warmer than normal across the country

The average temperatures during the upcoming pre-monsoon season of March to May 2020, indicates that they are likely to be warmer than normal by less than five degrees Celsius over northwest, west and central India and some subdivisions from south India, according to the seasonal forecast outlooks released by IMD and Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) on Thursday.

There is about 43 per cent probability of maximum temperatures in the core heat wave zone during March to May 2020 to be above normal. The core heatwave zone covers the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa and Telangana and met subdivisions of Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. This, in turn, suggests that normal to slightly above normal heatwave conditions are likely in the core heat wave zone during the season.