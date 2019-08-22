City based firm duped of ₹45 lakh

cities

Gurugram: A city-based private company that imports metal products was allegedly duped of 56, 241 Euros (about ₹44.79 lakh) by unidentified persons, the police said on Thursday.

Police said the suspects created an email id, similar to the one used by the company’s importer in France, to trick them into making payments.

According to the managing director of the company, who filed a police complaint on Wednesday, they received emails asking them to make the monthly payments, henceforth, for the products imported, to a different bank account.

The complainant, requesting anonymity, said, “The accused sent an email asking us to make the payments to a different bank account. The email id was similar to the one that we had been having correspondence with. So, we transferred money in a transaction in July, before I got in touch with an official abroad and realised that we were being scammed.”

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the case was registered on Thursday and a probe initiated.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 66 and 66 D of the Information Technology Act and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at Cybercrime police station on Thursday, the police said.

In May, a similar case was reported, after a city-based loss-adjusting and claim-management firm was duped of ₹4.8 lakh, after it received a fraudulent email.

In another instance in April, the officials of an automotive products company, located on Khandsa road, had filed a case alleging that one of their customers, based in Australia had received a fraudulent email, informing that the company had irrevocably transferred the ownership of all its trade receivables to an import-export company.

The email had mentioned that the customer must, henceforth, make payments to their account. The customer contacted the firm and filed a complaint before making a payment.

