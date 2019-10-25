e-paper
City sports tracker: All India u-14 tennis from today

Oct 25, 2019 17:43 IST

Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent
puneletters@htlive.com

PUNE At least 200 young tennis players from across the nation will be seen in action during the MSLTA-Yonex Sunrise All India Ranking Talent Series (7) under-14 tennis tournament, at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi from October 26.

Players from Mumbai, Kolhapur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nashik, Jalgaon, Khamgaon, Solapur, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have already registered their entries for the tournament.

The qualifying round will be played on the first two days while the main draw will start from Monday.

The finals will be played on November 1.

AIPS Twenty-20 cricket tourney from October 29

Pune City is all set to host All India Public Sector Tewnty-20 cricket tournament, which will see known players like Amit Mishra, Paveen Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Hooda, Paras Dogra, Nitish Rana, Vipin Vats, and Rishi Dhawan, in action, from October 29 onwards.

The matches will be played on league-cum-knock out basis. League matches will be played on the first three days at Poona Club and PYC Hindu Gymkhana.

Semi-finals and final will be played at Deccan Gymkhana club from November 1-4.

Rs 5 lakh will be awarded to winner, while the runner-up will get richer by Rs 3 lakh; Rs one lakh each will be rewarded to the two semi-finalists.

This Public Sector Cricket tournament is being organised by Food Corporation of India under the aegis of All India Public Sector Sports Promotion Board.

Teams: Pool A: Air India, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Coal India Ltd.

Pool B: ONGC, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd. (NLC India Limited).

Pool C: Food Corporation of India (FCI), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. (MTNL)

Pool D: Airports Authority of India (AAI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Oriential Insurance

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:43 IST

