Civic body plans six elevated roads for smoother commute in western suburbs

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:49 IST

Along with the coastal road, which, once completed, will ease commute between south Mumbai and the western suburbs till Kandivli, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning a network of six elevated roads to boost connectivity between Borivli (East) and Andheri (East) and areas of Madh, Marve, Manori and Malwani.

Currently, commuters travelling to Madh, Marve, or Malwani from Borivli (East) to Andheri (East) take either the Link Road or SV Road up to Evershine Nagar, and turn onto the Malad Marve Road. Those travelling to Manori from Borivli have to go via Mira Road-Bhayander and Uttan. The roads will connect the Oshiwara Link Road to the creek in Malad, Inorbit mall in Malad to Malwani, Infinity Mall in Malad to Lagoon road near the Malad-Marve highway and Dharavali road in Madh creek. The other two elevated roads are the links between Madh and Versova, and Marve and Manori, which were planned by the BMC over five years ago, but did not take off. The six roads will ease traffic on the Link Road, SV Road, and western express highway (WEH), from Andheri, Oshiwara and Malad onwards. They are expected to cut travel time between Oshiwara and Madh by approximately one hour during peak hours. The plan was presented before chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during a review meeting with the BMC last month.

A senior civic officer said, “This puts a lot of pressure on the Link Road or SV Road, which see heavy traffic around-the-clock. We want to the roads to be rid of traffic headed towards Marve or Manori. This way, commuters headed to Borivli and Kandivli will get relief, and the travel time for commuters headed to Marve, Manori will come down,” the officer added.

The elevated roads will also give relief to commuters travelling to areas of Charkop, Gorai, Uttan, Mira Road-Bhayandar, as commuters will be able to avoid the traffic on SV Road and WEH.

The six elevated roads go via mangroves and creeks, and will need permissions from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), and environment and forest clearances. The BMC will soon appoint a consultant to help with securing all permissions for construction of the elevated roads.

Currently, the designs for all roads are ready, but the alignments have not yet been finalised by the civic body. The cost of the projects has not been estimated.

AV Shenoy, founder member of Mumbai Mobility Forum, said, “There is no doubt that these roads will help ease congestion on WEH or SV Road. However, public transport should be allowed here and environmental rules should be followed.”