Class 10 board exam: Karnal teacher held for taking photo of question paper

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:49 IST

A government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly capturing photo of a question paper during Class X exam of Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) at Ballah village of Assandh block in Karnal district.

As per the information, the matter came to light during a surprise visit by deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav.

The officials said that the teachers are not allowed to carry mobile phone inside classroom during exam. The officials of the flying squad filed a complaint against the teacher, Tejbir Singh, posted in the Government Senior Secondary School, Ballah village, for immediate action against him.

Deputy commissioner’s office has reportedly written to the board seeking suspension of Tejbir Singh and district education officer (DEO) Ravinder Choudhary has been asked to file police complaint against the teacher.

When contacted, Assandh police station in-charge said that they were waiting for authorities concerned to report the matter. “Action will be taken as per the compliant,” he said. However, the officials associated with the investigation confirmed that the teacher was taken into custody.

Teachers booked for carrying phones in Rohtak examination centre

HISAR: During a special checking by BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh, two teachers were caught carrying mobile phones at an examination centre at village Ritoli in Rohtak. They had allegedly also leaked question papers of last examinations.

Rohtak police have booked the teachers—Sonu Kumar and Surender Singh— under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of chairman Jagbir Singh.

A BSEH spokesperson said that the chairman of the board caught the teachers during Cass 10 mathematics examination. “ The chairman found two phones in possessions of the teachers during checking. The teacher have been suspended.”