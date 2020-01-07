e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cities / Class 12 student arrested for damaging ATM kiosk to steal money for iPhone

Class 12 student arrested for damaging ATM kiosk to steal money for iPhone

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida: A 20-year-old class 12 student of a government school in Dadri was arrested for allegedly damaging an ATM kiosk to steal money and buy an iPhone in Greater Noida. The suspect, a resident of Deri Machha village in Badalpur, had damaged the ATM of Oriental Bank of Commerce on Railway Road in Dadri on December 31.

Dinesh Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said MS Rawat, the bank’s branch manager, had filed a complaint in the matter.

In his complaint, Rawat said there was an ATM kiosk near the bank in Dadri. “Some unknown person barged into the booth and tried to steal money late night. The suspect damaged the ATM and fled the spot,” he said.

Dadri police registered a case against unknown person under Section 379 (theft) and Sector 427 (mischief causing damage for amount of ₹50) of the IPC.

Singh said police launched an investigation into the matter. “We scanned the CCTV footage from the booth and identified the suspect. He was seen entering the booth with a huge hammer. He soon started damaging the ATM machine and also the CCTV camera,” he said.

The suspect had covered his face with a shawl. However, in his attempt to damage the camera, the shawl fell off and his face was captured on camera. The suspect managed to escape after he repeated attempts to steal money failed.

SHO Dadri said after the incident, police personnel in plainclothes were deployed at different ATM kiosks, which were relatively isolated or had no security guards at night. “On Tuesday around 9pm, the suspect again visited an ATM kiosk on Jarcha Road armed with a hammer. The police team immediately swung into action and arrested him,” he said. Police also found a knife on him.

“The suspect is a student of class 12 at a government school in Dadri. He said that he wanted to buy an iPhone and decided to steal money from an ATM. We have registered a case against him. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” Singh said.

top news
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
2nd T20I LIVE: India elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Indore
2nd T20I LIVE: India elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Indore
‘How many people will you hang?’: Tanushree Dutta on black warrant
‘How many people will you hang?’: Tanushree Dutta on black warrant
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
40 killed, 190 injured in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
40 killed, 190 injured in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities