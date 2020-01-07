Class 12 student arrested for damaging ATM kiosk to steal money for iPhone

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:43 IST

Greater Noida: A 20-year-old class 12 student of a government school in Dadri was arrested for allegedly damaging an ATM kiosk to steal money and buy an iPhone in Greater Noida. The suspect, a resident of Deri Machha village in Badalpur, had damaged the ATM of Oriental Bank of Commerce on Railway Road in Dadri on December 31.

Dinesh Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said MS Rawat, the bank’s branch manager, had filed a complaint in the matter.

In his complaint, Rawat said there was an ATM kiosk near the bank in Dadri. “Some unknown person barged into the booth and tried to steal money late night. The suspect damaged the ATM and fled the spot,” he said.

Dadri police registered a case against unknown person under Section 379 (theft) and Sector 427 (mischief causing damage for amount of ₹50) of the IPC.

Singh said police launched an investigation into the matter. “We scanned the CCTV footage from the booth and identified the suspect. He was seen entering the booth with a huge hammer. He soon started damaging the ATM machine and also the CCTV camera,” he said.

The suspect had covered his face with a shawl. However, in his attempt to damage the camera, the shawl fell off and his face was captured on camera. The suspect managed to escape after he repeated attempts to steal money failed.

SHO Dadri said after the incident, police personnel in plainclothes were deployed at different ATM kiosks, which were relatively isolated or had no security guards at night. “On Tuesday around 9pm, the suspect again visited an ATM kiosk on Jarcha Road armed with a hammer. The police team immediately swung into action and arrested him,” he said. Police also found a knife on him.

“The suspect is a student of class 12 at a government school in Dadri. He said that he wanted to buy an iPhone and decided to steal money from an ATM. We have registered a case against him. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody,” Singh said.