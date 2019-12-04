e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Click a selfie with gate of school, UP Board directs examiners of practicals

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Board has directed all district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) to ensure that examiners deputed to hold practical examinations take a selfie at the main gate of the school assigned to them, with the structure in the background.

It had been brought to the notice of the Board that some teachers assigned duties in faraway districts, did not go to the institution. Later, allegedly in connivance with principal of the school, they used to award marks without having even seen the candidate, let alone hold a practical examination. The directive of the Board seems aimed at curbing such behaviour among teachers.

In a letter sent to all DIOSs, UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava has directed that the selfie should be clicked in such a manner that the name of the school on the main gate was clearly visible in the photograph. The photograph should then be sent to their respective regional office of the Board, Srivastava directed.

The Board secretary also directed that the practical examination be conducted under CCTV camera surveillance. Besides, the principal of every school where the practical examination was to be held, would have to keep a recording of the proceedings of the examination in school for further reference, in case it was needed in the future.

According to Srivastava, the state government was committed to ensure free and fair examinations and as part of it, the practical examinations – scheduled to begin from December 15 - were also being held under CCTV cover. Besides, examiners had been issued directives to hold the examinations with sincerity.

Caption : UP Board headquarter in Prayagraj.

(HT Photo)

top news
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court
Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities