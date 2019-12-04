Click a selfie with gate of school, UP Board directs examiners of practicals

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:24 IST

PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Board has directed all district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) to ensure that examiners deputed to hold practical examinations take a selfie at the main gate of the school assigned to them, with the structure in the background.

It had been brought to the notice of the Board that some teachers assigned duties in faraway districts, did not go to the institution. Later, allegedly in connivance with principal of the school, they used to award marks without having even seen the candidate, let alone hold a practical examination. The directive of the Board seems aimed at curbing such behaviour among teachers.

In a letter sent to all DIOSs, UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava has directed that the selfie should be clicked in such a manner that the name of the school on the main gate was clearly visible in the photograph. The photograph should then be sent to their respective regional office of the Board, Srivastava directed.

The Board secretary also directed that the practical examination be conducted under CCTV camera surveillance. Besides, the principal of every school where the practical examination was to be held, would have to keep a recording of the proceedings of the examination in school for further reference, in case it was needed in the future.

According to Srivastava, the state government was committed to ensure free and fair examinations and as part of it, the practical examinations – scheduled to begin from December 15 - were also being held under CCTV cover. Besides, examiners had been issued directives to hold the examinations with sincerity.

